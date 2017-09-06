Dumfries Youth Beatz festival plans 'significant expansion'

Image copyright Youth Beatz Image caption Thousands of fans attended this year's Youth Beatz festival

A free music festival which attracts thousands of fans is planning a "significant expansion" next year.

Youth Beatz in Dumfries is hoping to become a "signature event" in Scotland's year of young people.

This year's event was headlined by the top UK rap artist Example in the town's Dock Park.

The Nithsdale area committee is being asked to agree in principle to earmark £50,000 towards the bid to expand the festival for one year only.

Billed as Scotland's largest free music event, it is aimed at young people aged 12 to 15 and 2018 will be its 10th year in Dumfries.

Previous acts to perform have included Professor Green, Cascada, James Arthur and Tinchy Stryder.