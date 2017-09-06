Landmark Borders locations get the blues

Image copyright Stuart Cobley Image caption Jedburgh Abbey was one of the buildings across the Borders which were lit up to launch the festival

Numerous landmark Borders buildings were turned blue over the weekend to mark the start of the region's heritage festival.

Lighting the Borders was a signature event for Scotland's Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

Image copyright STUART COBLEY Image caption Duns Castle was another site involved in Lighting the Borders

In addition to the lighting, 11 of the sites hosted special events, including music, theatre and living history.

The Scottish Borders Heritage Festival runs throughout September and includes over 200 events.

Image copyright Sam Cornwell Image caption The Waterloo Monument at Peniel Heugh near Ancrum looked particularly striking

Festival co-ordinator, Julie Nock, said: "The opening weekend of this year's festival has been hugely successful, with many events sold out, and the lighting of some of our iconic historic sites has proved hugely popular.

"The overwhelming response to the lighting of the sites, and the associated events, has been extremely positive, and we are indebted to the support of a range of partners and also a large number of volunteers in enabling these events to take place."

Image copyright STUART COBLEY Image caption The blue lights were turned on at Gunsgreen House in Eyemouth

Image copyright STUART COBLEY Image caption The Coldstream Community Centre was also involved

Image copyright Stuart Cobley Image caption Kelso Town Hall went blue, white and red to celebrate the arrival of the Tour of Britain in town

Image copyright STUART COBLEY Image caption Ayton Castle was also part of the project over the weekend

Image copyright Sam Cornwell Image caption The lights beamed out from Hermitage Castle near Newcastleton over the weekend

