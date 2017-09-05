Dumfries restaurant fire 'not suspicious'
- 5 September 2017
A joint police and fire service investigation has concluded there were no suspicious circumstances in a blaze which destroyed a Dumfries restaurant.
Little Italy on the town's Moffat Road went up in flames in the early hours of 30 August.
An investigation was carried out on Monday afternoon which also included a review of CCTV footage.
Police confirmed that, following the probe, they were not treating the incident as suspicious.