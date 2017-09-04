Innerleithen ram-raiders target shop cash machine

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The raiders made off with the contents of the cash machine in the raid

Ram raiders have made off with the contents of a cash machine after crashing into a convenience store with a stolen Land Rover.

The incident happened on Ballantyne Street in Innerleithen at about 04:20.

The vehicle involved has the registration SP08 HFA and had been stolen from an address in Bathgate.

It is believed to have travelled north towards Edinburgh after the raid and was last seen in the Mayfield area of Midlothian.

A number of vehicles on Horsebrugh Street were also damaged while it left the scene.

'Serious crime'

As a result some roads in the area have been closed but are expected to reopen by about 11:00.

Det Con Steven Irvine said: "This is a serious crime that has amounted to damage to the premises and local road closures which will unfortunately have an impact on the local community.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Innerleithen area during the early hours of Monday morning, or who has seen the vehicle since.

"Three men are believed to have been involved in the theft and were seen in the vehicle on Ballantyne Street shortly before the ram-raid."

Anyone with further information or who can help identify the people involved has been asked to contact police.