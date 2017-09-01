Historic Borders sites lit up as heritage festival starts
A string of landmarks across the Scottish Borders are being turned blue to open the region's heritage festival.
They will be lit up for three nights until Sunday.
Lighting the Borders is a "signature event" for Scotland's year of history, heritage and archaeology.
It kicks off the Scottish Borders Heritage Festival (SBHF) which runs throughout September and includes more than 200 events taking place across the region.
Among the sites being lit up are Floors Castle near Kelso, Ayton Castle and Neidpath Castle near Peebles.
Anyone attending the events and capturing the unique lighting of sites has been encouraged to share their images using the hashtags #BheritageF17 and #HHA2017.