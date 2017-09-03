Tour of Britain stars race from Edinburgh to Kelso

Image copyright Sweetspot Image caption Riders will set off from Edinburgh then head through East Lothian and into the Borders

Some of cycling's biggest names are hitting the road in Scotland as the Tour of Britain starts.

The opening stage of the week-long race runs from Edinburgh to Kelso.

Among those taking part are 30-time Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish, returning to cycling after breaking his shoulder blade in July.

From Edinburgh riders pass Haddington, Gifford, Duns and Coldstream before making a loop through the Borders, starting and finishing in Kelso.

Last year's event also opened with a Scottish stage from Glasgow to Castle Douglas which was won by German sprinter Andre Greipel.

Stars of cycling expected to be at the starting line this year include Geraint Thomas, Tony Martin, Fernando Gaviria and Dan Martin.

Winners of the Tour of Britain's stages in Scotland since relaunch

Image copyright SweetSpot Image caption Andre Greipel won the Scottish stage into Castle Douglas last year

2005 - Nick Nuyens (Bel) Glasgow to Castle Douglas

2006 - Martin Pedersen (Den) Glasgow to Castle Douglas

2007 - Paul Manning (GB) Dumfries to Glasgow

2008 - Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Glasgow to Drumlanrig

2009 - Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Peebles to Gretna

2011 - Mark Cavendish (GB) Peebles to Dumfries

2012 - Mark Cavendish (GB) Jedburgh to Dumfries

2013 - Elia Viviani (Ita) Peebles to Drumlanrig

2015 - Elia Viviani (Ita) Cockermouth in Cumbria to Floors Castle, Kelso

2015 - Fernando Gaviria (Col) Edinburgh to Blyth in Northumberland

2016 - Andre Greipel (Ger) Glasgow to Castle Douglas

It is the sixth time that the opening stage of the Tour of Britain has taken place in Scotland since the race was revived in 2004.

It has only once before visited Edinburgh, in 2015, while the Borders has hosted the event on four occasions, most recently in 2015 when Team Sky's Elia Viviani won a stage finishing at Floors Castle outside Kelso.

Scottish Cycling described the event as a "great showcase for cycling in Scotland" while VisitScotland said it brought economic benefits and a "global profile".

The first stage of the 2017 Tour of Britain also coincides with the annual Tour O' The Borders closed-road cycle sportive in the Tweeddale area.

After the Scottish stage the race heads south to a finish in Cardiff next Sunday.