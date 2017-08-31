Signal fault disrupts Borders Railway

Image copyright Network Rail

Borders Railway services has been suspended due to a fault with the signalling system between Tweedbank and Stow.

ScotRail said severe disruption was expected until about 19:00.

It said staff were on site and were doing what they could to fix the problem.

The company added that it would update its website regularly once it had received an estimate of how long work might take.

An hourly shuttle is operating between Edinburgh and Newcraighall with alternative road transport being arranged between Newcraighall and Tweedbank.

ScotRail apologised to passengers and advised any customers delayed for more than half an hour to make a claim to be refunded.