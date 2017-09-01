Electric Fields fans bound for Drumlanrig Castle grounds
The two-day Electric Fields festival is getting under way in the grounds of Drumlanrig Castle.
Dizzee Rascal and Frightened Rabbit have been announced as the headline acts for the event near Thornhill.
Dozens more bands will be performing throughout Friday and Saturday in the fourth edition of the festival.
Other acts include British Sea Power, Peter Hook and the Light, The Jesus And Mary Chain, Arab Strap, Band of Horses, Glass Animals and Fatherson.