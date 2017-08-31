Kelso stable raiders take horse equipment

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Equipment including saddles was taken in the raid on the stables

Thieves have taken horse equipment worth more than £10,000 in a "brazen theft" from a Borders stables.

They drove away in a horse transporter they had also stolen, but abandoned it in a nearby field after losing control.

The incident happened between 22:00 on Tuesday and 04:00 on Wednesday at Kaimeknowe Stables in Kelso.

Entry was forced to the premises and a large quantity of equipment including saddles, tack, rugs, hats and other items was taken.

The stolen Leyland DAF horse transporter was recovered from the field a short time later.

PC Craig Hood said: "This was a brazen theft and those responsible have driven away in a stolen horse transporter before losing control and abandoning the vehicle.

"We would request that anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or saw the vehicle being driven on the B6364 towards Stichill, or who has been offered any equestrian equipment, gets in touch to assist with our investigation."