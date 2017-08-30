Firefighters tackle Dumfries restaurant blaze
- 30 August 2017
- From the section South Scotland
Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a restaurant in Dumfries.
Crews were called to the Little Italy premises on Moffat Road at about 02:30.
No-one was in the building at the time but a neighbouring house was evacuated.