Senior rally official tells inquiry he would have stopped stage

Image copyright PA Image caption Three people died at the Jim Clark Rally in 2014 in the Scottish Borders

A senior official has told an inquiry he would have stopped a stage where a fatal crash occurred if he had known how many people were at the roadside.

Lock Horsburgh was a stage commander on the section of the Jim Clark Rally near Coldstream where a car left the road killing three people.

He was giving evidence to an ongoing hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Iain Provan, 64, Elizabeth Allan, 63, and Len Stern, 71, died at the event in the Borders in 2014.

Mr Horsburgh also told the fatal accident inquiry that there had been a big change in safety at Scottish rallies since the accident.

The joint inquiry, which started in July, is also considering the death of Joy Robson at the Snowman Rally, near Inverness, in 2013.