Innerleithen grocery store armed robber avoids jail

Image copyright Google

A robber who held up a Borders convenience store with a knife has been spared a prison sentence.

Marques Monroe admitted assaulting an employee by brandishing a knife, trying to rob her of a holdall of cigarettes and robbing her of a bottle of alcohol.

He also admitted possession of a knife at the Caddon Court store in Innerleithen on 14 May last year.

After considering reports on Monroe's mental health, a sheriff accepted he was too vulnerable to go to jail.

However, Sheriff Peter Paterson told the 21-year-old: "The offences you have pleaded guilty to are extremely serious."

Monroe was given a night-time curfew at his parents' home in Nottingham for the next 12 months.

At Selkirk Sheriff Court, he was also put on an 18-month community payback order with supervision.