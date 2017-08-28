Man charged following A9 crash near Newtonmore

Image copyright Andrew Smith Image caption The Zafira burst into flames after the crash

A 53-year-old man has been charged with driving offences after an accident on the A9 in which two adults and three children were hurt.

It follows a collision near Newtonmore on Saturday involving a Land Rover Discovery and a Vauxhall Zafira, which later burst into flames.

A 41-year-old man, 53-year-old woman and three children aged eight, six and four suffered "non-serious" injuries.

A man is now expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday.