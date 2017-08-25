Images released in Galashiels bus robbery probe

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with a robbery in Galashiels.

The incident happened at about 10:55 on 4 August on board the number 67 bus and at the Stirling Street bus station.

Police Scotland said that a 44-year-old woman had been robbed of a sum of cash.

The individual they wish to speak with has been described as a white man who is in his 20s. He was wearing a grey hooded top, dark trousers and white trainers.

Det Con Craig Ireland said: "The victim was left extremely upset by what happened and we are eager to trace the man pictured.

"The man in the CCTV images is of interest to our investigation and we are carrying out inquiries with the bus company, as well as appealing to other passengers who were on the bus, so that we can identify him.

"Anyone who recognises this individual or who has information relating to this incident should contact police immediately."