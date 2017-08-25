Eyemouth lifeboats called out to flooded trawler

Image copyright RNLI Eyemouth Image caption The trawler developed a severe list and started taking on water in Eyemouth harbour

Both of Eyemouth's RNLI lifeboats were called out in the early hours to reports of a flooded trawler.

The Dunbar-based May Queen was moored in Eyemouth harbour when it developed a severe list causing sea water to pour in on the rising tide.

The lifeboats were called out at 02:18 on Friday and the vessel was made safe and pollution booms put in place.

At high tide, the vessel was towed upright and water removed from the trawler with two salvage pumps.

In the meantime, an angling boat was also spotted drifting in the harbour.

The inshore lifeboat was diverted to that vessel and checked nobody was on board before securing it alongside the pier and returning to the stricken trawler.