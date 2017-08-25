CCTV released in Kirkgunzeon missing man search
Police have released CCTV footage in a bid to trace a man last seen in Dumfries almost a week ago.
Brian Cook, 31, from Kirkgunzeon, is shown walking through Dumfries town centre at about 14:00 on Saturday.
He then walked along St Michael Street where police believe he turned into Glebe Street.
Mr Cook - who has links to north east England - was described as white, about 5ft 9in tall and of stocky build with short stubble and is heavily tattooed.
He was wearing a black/grey tracksuit top with black stripes and has a Geordie accent.
Police have made repeated appeals to trace him throughout the week after he was reported missing.