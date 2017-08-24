'Festival of thought' ready to go near Innerleithen

Image copyright Ian Georgeson Image caption A wide range of talks and events are planned throughout the two-day programme

Organisers of the Beyond Borders festival have promised "something for everyone" over their two-day programme.

The celebration of "literature and thought" takes place at Traquair House near Innerleithen on 26 and 27 August.

It will feature a host of artists, writers, journalists, politicians and diplomats over the weekend.

Panel debates and discussions, poetry readings, music, art, film, walks and cycle rides are all part of the programme of the Borders event.

Executive director Mark Muller-Stuart said there was a packed programme in store.

"Nicola Sturgeon will be interviewing Tina Brown the veteran journalist and Jim Naughtie will be interviewing Harry Evans," he said.

"We have got Bettany Hughes the historian and the special assistant to Barack Obama who will be talking with Angus Roxburgh about Moscow and Washington and the present situation.

"And then we have got a range of novelists from Aminatta Forna to Bonnie Greer," he said.

The global feel to proceedings will be underlined by the likes of Palestinian singer Reem Kelani; classical and contemporary Indian dance from Dance Ihayami and an exhibition considering the legacy of the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.

"There is something in there for everyone really," said Mr Muller-Stuart.