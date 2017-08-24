Scottish Borders Council to raise school uniform grant

A council highlighted in a BBC investigation as having one of the lowest school clothing grants in Scotland is to increase payment levels.

Scottish Borders Council has a maximum grant of £45 - short of a suggested national minimum of £70.

A paper has now been tabled to the local authority looking at increasing it by £25.

If agreed, the council would top up payments already made this school year to families receiving the lower level.

A BBC Scotland investigation earlier this month revealed the council was among those paying the lowest amount in Scotland.

Donna Manson, service director for children and young people, said the move was one they had been keen to make for some time.

"We had already set out that this was going to be a strategic priority this year for action with our head teachers," she said.

"When this further information came to light we just felt that, in light of those discussions prior to the summer, it was the right thing to do to follow up on that and make this recommendation."

Child poverty

She said they were also looking at other measures to address the issue of child poverty in future.

"We are not just looking at poverty-proofing in terms of school uniform materials," she said.

"We are looking at the whole learners' experience in terms of the impact that child poverty can have on that and to make sure that there are not any barriers at all to children who may be in those circumstances.

"We are going to look at a whole range of ways in which we can help moving forward."

The 1980 Education Act stipulates that local authorities must make provision for the clothing of pupils who would otherwise be unable to afford schoolwear.

Councils, rather than the Scottish government, are responsible for deciding the eligibility criteria, the grant amount and application process - but Education Secretary John Swinney has suggested it be at least £70.

The BBC investigation found maximum payments ranged from £110 in West Lothian to £40 in North Ayrshire.

Research by campaign group The Poverty Truth Commission suggested the actual cost of kitting out a child for school was £129.50, even when shopping at supermarkets and bargain stores.