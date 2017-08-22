New schools secure £28m investment

Image caption Land in Jedburgh has already been earmarked for the new campus

A £28m investment is to be be shared between four new schools across Scotland in the latest phase of the Schools for the Future programme.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney made the announcement during a visit to Jedburgh Grammar School, one of the schools which will be replaced.

The other sites involved are in Glasgow and South Lanarkshire.

Mr Swinney said the schools would offer "inspiring learning environments" and other wider community facilities.

The proposals in Jedburgh would see Parkside and Howdenburn primaries and Jedburgh Grammar shut and replaced by a new campus for children aged two to 18 at Hartrigge Park.

In Glasgow, Sighthill Community Campus will replace St Stephen's Primary and St Kevin's Primary while in South Lanarkshire both Underbank Primary in Crossford and Walston Primary in Elsrickle will be replaced.

'Poor condition'

Mr Swinney said: "We originally aimed to build or refurbish 55 schools across Scotland at the outset of the programme in 2009 and have now more than doubled that commitment.

"The projects are also a welcome boost to the local economy, creating apprenticeship opportunities for young people and construction jobs across the country."

Gemma Boggs, education delivery director at the Scottish Futures Trust, said they were delighted four more schools would be built from the programme budget.

"This will benefit 1,000 more pupils and will take them out of poor-condition schools and allow them to learn in well-designed, fit-for-purpose schools aligned to modern teaching methods," she said.

The investment was also welcomed by Carol Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council's executive member for children and young people.

"During extensive consultations we have carried out with the community, it was obvious that a new campus was required to provide the children and young people with the education and learning experiences that they need," she said.

"We thank the Scottish government for their support and look forward to delivering a facility which will prove a real asset to the Jedburgh community."