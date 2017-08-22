Road works prompt Stranraer cup tie kick-off switch

Image copyright Google Image caption Urgent repairs are needed on the A77 north of Stranraer. causing a major diversion

The kick-off of an Irn Bru Cup clash has been moved to help teams, fans and match officials avoid road works.

Stranraer were scheduled to meet Partick Thistle Colts at Stair Park on Saturday 2 September.

However, essential resurfacing work begins on the A77 north of the town on the Friday evening and is due to last for a week.

The kick-off has been switched to 19:45 on Friday so the diversion will only affect the return journey.

Scotland TranServ said the work was necessary to address continuing deterioration of the road surface.

It will see a full weekend closure from 20:00 on 1 September to 06:00 on 3 September and four overnight closures from 20:00 to 06:00 from 3 September to 8 September.

An extensive diversion route will be in place via the A75 to Newton Stewart and along the A714 to Shallochpark Roundabout south of Girvan.

Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The club said the move would allow travelling fans to avoid the diversion on their way to the game

A statement on the club website said the kick-off switch had been agreed after talks between both clubs and the SPFL.

"A full weekend closure of the A77 from 8pm on the Friday would have meant a lengthy diversion in both directions for both teams, match officials and travelling supporters on the Saturday," it said.

"This will now affect just the return leg of the journey on Friday evening.

"There were also difficulties foreseen due to the air show at Ayr on the Saturday, which will now be completely avoided."

The club said it had given consideration to the fact that the new date clashed with Scotland's match with Lithuania.

"However, as Scotland are away, and a high attendance is not expected, we trust this will affect few supporters," it added.

"Our last Friday night fixture provided our highest attendance of the season.

"Although that is not expected again, we see this as an opportunity to test the waters with a new experiment, and give supporters the chance to have a free weekend."