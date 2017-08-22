Drug driving charge follows Newtown St Boswells crash

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an incident on the A68 at Newtown St Boswells on Monday

A man has been charged with drug driving after a crash in the Borders.

Officers responded to an incident on the A68 at Newtown St Boswells at 11:30 on Monday when a Peugeot 207 hit a crash barrier before leaving the road.

Police Scotland said the 41-year-old driver had not been injured but would be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Insp John Scott said anyone found driving under the influence in the Scottish Borders would be "robustly dealt with".