Hundreds of new home sites identified in Scottish Borders

From the section

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A shortfall of hundreds of houses has been identified in the region

Scottish Borders Council has identified a string of potential sites across the region where hundreds of new homes could be constructed.

A local development plan last year identified a shortfall of more than 900 housing units.

Subsequent planning approvals have seen that requirement reduced significantly to just over 800.

However, new guidance has identified potential for 926 homes allowing "healthy flexibility" to meet the goal.

The breakdown of the proposals includes the following towns and villages:

Ayton - 6 units

Coldstream - 100 units

Reston - 38 units

Galashiels - 50 units

Hawick - 21 units

Kelso - 165 units

Newstead - 6 units

Selkirk - 105 units

Tweedbank - 300 units

Innerleithen - 35 units

Peebles - 100 units

Councillors are being asked to approve the supplementary guidance at a full council meeting on Thursday.