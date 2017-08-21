Driver killed in A701 crash at Tweedsmuir

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the A701 in the Borders on Sunday

A 45-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash in the Scottish Borders.

The accident happened at about 17:00 on Sunday on the A701 Broughton to Moffat road about half a mile south of the road from Cappercleuch at Tweedsmuir.

A Nissan Almera Tino travelling south was in collision with an Audi Q7 heading in the opposite direction.

The 45-year-old driver of the Nissan suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. None of the occupants of the Audi was injured.

The road was shut for six hours for accident investigations.

Sgt Neil Inglis said: "Tragically, this collision has resulted in a man's death and we are continuing with our investigation into the full circumstances of this incident.

"Motorists who were on the A701 on Sunday evening and who witnessed what happened are asked to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information should also get in touch."