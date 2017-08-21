In pictures: Innerleithen Enduro races

Image copyright Ian Linton Image caption Hundreds of competitors took part in the event in the Scottish Borders

Almost 500 riders took to the trails surrounding Innerleithen at the weekend for the last of the TweedLove Triple Crown Enduro races of the year.

The sell-out race saw them fighting for not only the title of Scottish Enduro Champion but also an overall series win.

Image copyright Ian Linton Image caption Lewis Buchanan took the overall men's win in the last race of the series

While competitors from all over the UK came to battle it out for the top honours, it was the local riders from the Tweed Valley who dominated the podiums.

The overall men's win was taken by Innerleithen's own Lewis Buchanan, just back from racing in Canada.

Image copyright Ian Linton Image caption Competitors flocked to the Tweed Valley to take part in the race at the weekend

Gary Forrest took second place with Christo Gallagher taking the third podium place.

The women's race was won by Ella Connolly, almost one minute quicker over the day than nearest rival Polly Henderson in second, with Eilidh Wells third.

TweedLove's Triple Crown series winners were Gary Forrest and Melissa Pearson.

Image copyright Ian Linton Image caption Ella Connolly won the women's race by nearly a full minute

Image copyright Ian Linton Image caption The race in the Scottish Borders was a sell-out

Image copyright Ian Linton Image caption Gary Forrest and Melissa Pearson were the triple crown winners

All pictures by Ian Linton.