In pictures: Innerleithen Enduro races
Almost 500 riders took to the trails surrounding Innerleithen at the weekend for the last of the TweedLove Triple Crown Enduro races of the year.
The sell-out race saw them fighting for not only the title of Scottish Enduro Champion but also an overall series win.
While competitors from all over the UK came to battle it out for the top honours, it was the local riders from the Tweed Valley who dominated the podiums.
The overall men's win was taken by Innerleithen's own Lewis Buchanan, just back from racing in Canada.
Gary Forrest took second place with Christo Gallagher taking the third podium place.
The women's race was won by Ella Connolly, almost one minute quicker over the day than nearest rival Polly Henderson in second, with Eilidh Wells third.
TweedLove's Triple Crown series winners were Gary Forrest and Melissa Pearson.
All pictures by Ian Linton.