Women injured as car hits tree on Kelso to Earlston road

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the B6397 in the Scottish Borders at the weekend

Two young women have been left in hospital after their car hit a tree in the Scottish Borders.

The accident happened at about 01:30 on Saturday on the B6397 Kelso to Earlston road near the Mellerstain junction.

A Ford Fiesta left the road and struck a tree resulting in the two 18-year-olds being seriously injured.

Police Scotland said they had both been taken to Borders General Hospital where they continued to receive treatment for their injuries.

Sgt Gary Taylor said: "At this time we are still trying to determine why the car left the roadway and would urge any other motorists who were in the area at the time and witnessed what happened to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to this collision is also urged to get in touch."