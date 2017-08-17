River Nith in Dumfries searched after 'body' spotted

Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption A search is being carried out near St Michael's Bridge

A search is being carried out in the River Nith in Dumfries after reports of a body being seen.

Police said they received a call at about 10:55 from a member of the public who thought they had seen someone floating face down in the water.

The incident happened near to St Michael's Bridge in the town.

Police said they were at the scene and searches were being co-ordinated with assistance from the coastguard and Nith Inshore Rescue Unit.