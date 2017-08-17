Carsphairn wind turbine decision due

Image copyright Burcote Wind

Councillors are to decide the fate of a wind farm which the Mountaineering Council of Scotland said would form a "ring of steel" around a Galloway hill.

They deferred a decision last month on Burcote Wind's 10-turbine Longburn project near Carsphairn.

The company has said the scheme would put about £2.5m into a community benefit fund over its operational life.

However, planning officials have advised refusal due to the cumulative impact in the area.

Dumfries and Galloway Council was scheduled to deliver a decision on the proposals last month but that was put on hold for a site visit.

The MCS has raised concerns about the wind farm due to its impact on Cairnsmore of Carsphairn.

It has said the project would "close the circle" of turbines around the peak.

Burcote Wind has voiced disappointment at that objection, particularly since the group had not objected to previous plans for 20 turbines on the same site.

It said it had worked closely with the community to ensure the project was "as well designed and well suited to the site as possible".