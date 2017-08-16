Pupils return to new Duns and Langlee primary schools

Image copyright Bill McBurnie Image caption Carol Hamilton of Scottish Borders Council and Duns Primary headteacher Leanne Stewart declared the school open along with pupils Abbie Armstrong and Harris Gordon

Two new primary schools have opened their doors to pupils for the first time in the Borders.

An £8.6m project at Duns Primary has seen it relocated into the former Berwickshire High School building in the town.

The new £10m Langlee Primary in Galashiels includes 14 classrooms, a sports hall and outdoor sports pitch.

It also has a centre for children with severe and complex additional support needs and early learning provision.

The Duns scheme was delivered by Scottish Borders Council alongside partner Hub South East Scotland and was constructed by Graham Construction.

The Langlee school was built by McLaughlin and Harvey.

Both projects are part of Scotland's Schools for the Future programme, managed by the Scottish Futures Trust.