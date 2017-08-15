Edinburgh man identified as victim of crash near Stow

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Iain Burnett died in the crash on the A7 in the Borders on Thursday

Police have identified a van driver killed in a crash on the A7 near Stow in the Borders.

Iain Burnett, 40, from Edinburgh, died in the two-vehicle accident at about 17:40 on Thursday.

He was driving a white Fiat Doblo van heading south when it was in collision with a black Nissan X-Trail travelling in the opposite direction.

His family said he was a "much adored, husband, son, brother and father of three".

A statement issued on their behalf added: "Iain will be very sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

"We would like to commend Police Scotland for their support and professionalism and extend our thanks to the ambulance crews for their work.

"We would like to ask for privacy to grieve at this difficult time."

Police are still looking for witnesses who have not yet come forward to get in touch, particularly if they stopped at the scene.