Jim Clark Rally crash road stretch 'infamous'

A former volunteer at the Jim Clark Rally has told an inquiry a stretch of road close to where three people died in 2014 was infamous.

David Andrew said there was a small bump in the road which could catch out drivers at low speed as it caused cars to wobble at the back.

The fatal accident inquiry saw footage of a car leaving the road and ploughing into a field during the event.

It is looking at the circumstances of the deaths of Iain Provan, Elizabeth Allan and Len Stern at the Borders event in 2014 and that of Joy Robson at the Snowman Rally near Inverness the previous year.