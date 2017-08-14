Boy's arm broken at Youth Beatz festival in Dumfries

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Thousands of people attended the Youth Beatz festival at the weekend

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 11-year-old boy's arm was broken in an assault at a music festival in Dumfries.

The incident happened at about 17:45 on Saturday near to the VIP tent at the Youth Beatz event in Dock Park.

Police are trying to trace two boys aged about 11 to 13 seen in the area around the time.

They are following a "positive line of inquiry" but anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

One boy has been described as over 5ft tall with short dark hair and was wearing dark blue shorts and a blue Lacoste polo shirt which had black sleeves and collar.

The other boy was under 5ft tall with short blond hair and was wearing jeans and a grey Ralph Lauren polo shirt.

Police said the pair were thought to have been playing with "silly string" before the incident.