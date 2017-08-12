Fans flock to Youth Beatz festival in Dumfries

Image caption Example is headlining the free music festival in the south of Scotland

Thousands of fans are descending on Dumfries for an event described as Scotland's largest free music festival.

Rapper Example and DJ Wire are the headline act for the ninth edition of Youth Beatz in the town's Dock Park.

Also set to perform in front of the 12,000-strong crowd are Ben Haenow, Lewis Capaldi, Be Charlotte and local band Gracefell.

The festival also includes an interactive learning experience developed by youth group The Toon.

It addresses a wide range of social issues including domestic abuse, knife crime, drugs, alcohol, mental health and bullying.

Youth Beatz is an all ticket event and the organisers have urged anyone without one not to turn up because no further passes will be issued.