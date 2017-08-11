South Scotland

Woman, 46, killed in Annan house fire

A 46-year-old woman has died in a house fire in Annan in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in the town's Addison Place shortly before 02:30.

They found a "well-developed fire" within a semi-detached house and removed the woman from the premises but she died at the scene.

A joint police and fire service investigation will be carried out into the cause of the blaze.

