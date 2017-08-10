Dumfries couple robbed in their own home

A couple have been left "badly shaken" after being robbed in their Dumfries home.

Two men forced their way into their flat on Golf Avenue at about 23:10 on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old man and his 38-year-old wife were threatened and robbed of a quantity of cash.

Police said that, although neither victim had been hurt, it was a "despicable crime" and have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Dean Little said: "Officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area and we have descriptions of the two men we want to speak to in connection with this crime.

"The first is described as a white man who is about 5ft 5in to 5ft 7in tall with a stocky build.

"He was wearing a green hooded jacket with fur around the hood (parka style) and blue jeans. His face was covered with a scarf and he spoke with a Scottish accent."

CCTV footage

The second man has been described as being white, but smaller than the first, perhaps about 5ft 3in tall with a muscular build.

He was wearing a cream-coloured parka-style jacket and blue jeans. He also had his face covered by a scarf or something similar and spoke with an Irish accent.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the Golf Avenue area last night to get in touch with us at Dumfries on the 101 number if they saw or heard anything suspicious," said Det Insp Little.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone in the area who may have any private CCTV footage which might have captured images of these two men last night.

"Likewise, we would like to hear from anyone who may have any information which might assist us in catching those responsible for this alarming crime.

"Thankfully crimes such as this are a rarity in Dumfries and we are determined to catch those responsible."