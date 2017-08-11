Scottish Borders transport survey deadline looms

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

A survey of public opinion on transport provision in the Scottish Borders is drawing to a close.

The final day for submissions to the survey for the Borders Transport Corridors Study passes on Friday.

It is looking at the case for extending the Borders Railway and improvements to the A1, A7 and A68.

Anyone with an interest in the region's transport has been urged by the Scottish government to complete the online survey.

It is hoped the study will identify "issues and opportunities" for routes across the area.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said comments made via the survey would inform a final report by the end of the year.