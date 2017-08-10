Jim Clark Rally driver begins giving fatal crash evidence

Image copyright PA Image caption David Carney was competing in the Jim Clark Rally when he crashed

The driver of a rally car that crashed in the Borders killing three people in 2014 has begun giving evidence at a fatal accident inquiry.

David Carney, 29, was competing in the Jim Clark Rally when he lost control of his Citroen VS3.

Iain Provan, Elizabeth Allan and Len Stern died after being hit by the car before it came to rest in a hedge.

Mr Carney said he did not know a competitor had come off the road at the same point earlier that morning.

If he had done, he told the inquiry at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, it probably would have affected his driving.

Mr Carney, from Ireland, also said that on the morning of the fatal crash he told his team mechanics to check the rear wheels of his car because it felt "floaty".

He said that once they had fixed the problem "it felt like a brand new car again".

The inquiry continues.