Jim Clark Rally photographer moved just before fatal crash

A photographer has told an inquiry how he moved across the road just before a car crashed killing three people at the Jim Clark Rally.

Paulo Baptista said he had switched positions because the light was better on the other side.

He said he had asked Iain Provan, who died, to cross over too but he had said he was all right where he was.

The hearing in Edinburgh is looking at the deaths of Mr Provan, Elizabeth Allan and Len Stern.

The fatal accident inquiry is also examining the circumstances of Joy Robson's death at the Snowman Rally near Inverness the previous year.

Mr Baptista said a marshal had told him the best place to take photos was from beyond the bridge.

The photographer said he had felt safe and thought he would have time to move away if a car came close.

The inquiry continues.