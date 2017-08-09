Reward offered to catch Tweedbank cable cutters

Image copyright Getty Images

A reward is being offered to try to catch cable cutters who left hundreds of homes without phone or broadband services in the Borders.

The incident occurred in a manhole near Galafoot Bridge in Tweedbank between 00:00 and 02:00 on 26 July.

Engineers worked around the clock to reconnect the homes and businesses affected.

Crimestoppers and Openreach are offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Bernie Auguste, general manager of security services for Openreach, said: "This incident has impacted on the day to day life of the people in the Kingsknowes Bridge and Tweedbank areas.

"We are working closely with police in Scotland to bring the people responsible for this crime to justice.

"We have deployed additional security enhancements within the area, but we also need your help.

"Please be vigilant and if you saw anything suspicious on or around the time of the incident then please contact Crimestoppers or the Police."

Crimestoppers regional manager for Scotland, Angela Parker, asked anyone with information to contact them on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

"Our promise of anonymity means you won't have to give your personal details or speak to the police," she said.