Jim Clark Rally crash viewing spot 'ridiculous'

A driver has told an inquiry people were watching the Jim Clark Rally at a "ridiculous" spot before a crash in which a woman and two men died.

Neil Mathews said his car came off the course a few hours before the fatal crash at the same place - by the Lee bridge near Swinton in the Borders.

He said it was an area prohibited to spectators because it was a very dangerous place.

He was giving evidence to a hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

The fatal accident inquiry is examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Elizabeth Allan, Len Stern and Iain Provan in 2014.

It is also looking at the death of Joy Robson at the Snowman Rally near Inverness the previous year.

The inquiry continues.