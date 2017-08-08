Teenage driver killed in A7 bridge crash
- 8 August 2017
- From the section South Scotland
A teenage driver has died following a crash on the A7 north of Langholm in Dumfries and Galloway.
The 18-year-old, from Carlisle, was at the wheel of a black BMW which smashed into a bridge parapet.
He was freed from the wreckage by firefighters and transferred by helicopter to Dumfries Royal Infirmary where he later died.
The crash happened shortly after 19:00 on Monday. Police have appealed for witnesses.