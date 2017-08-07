In pictures: Lauder Common Riding

From the section

Lauder was the latest Borders town to stage its annual summer celebrations at the weekend.

About 270 horses and riders took part in the common riding on Saturday.

Cornet Hagen Steele was supported by his right and left-hand men Greg Scott and Daniel Simpson.

Numerous towns and villages across southern Scotland hold common ridings throughout the summer.

They recreate the ancient tradition of riding a town's boundaries on horseback.

The Lauder event has a long history with a reference to a ceremony in town council minutes from 1686.

