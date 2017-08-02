Views sought on Tweed Valley Forest Park's future

Image copyright Forest Enterprise Scotland

The public is being asked to help shape the development of key woodland areas in the Borders.

Forest Enterprise Scotland is seeking views on the future management of the Tweed Valley Forest Park.

The feedback will help form a new land management plan for the area over the next 10 years.

A series of public consultation events is scheduled to take place across the region starting at Peebles Show on 12 August.

FES is particularly keen to hear from community groups, mountain bikers, walkers, horse riders or anyone else who uses the forests for recreation and enjoyment.

'Precious resource'

Planning forester for the Borders, John Ogilvie, said: "The land management plan is an important document which is the blueprint for how the Tweed Valley's forests are to be managed for the benefit of people, businesses, and the environment.

"In creating the plan we would welcome as much feedback as possible on what users and stakeholders would like to see happen and how we can maximise this precious natural resource.

"We'd like to know what people feel is special about the Tweed Valley Forest Park, where they might visit and how they use it.

"And most importantly, we would like to know if groups want to get more involved and help us develop the forests for the future."

The Tweed Valley Forest Park is made up of seven forests - Cademuir, Glentress, Cardrona, Caberston, Elibank & Traquair, Thornielee and Yaireach - strung along the River Tweed between Peebles and Selkirk.

The consultation events are:

Peebles Show, 12 August

Cardrona Village Hall, 16 August

Innerleithen Memorial Hall, 29 August

Peebles Burgh Hall, 31 August

Walkerburn Public Hall, 5 September

Caddonfoot Hall, 11 September

FES added that its consultation would continue following the drop-in sessions.