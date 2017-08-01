Jim Clark Rally inquiry witness breaks down in tears

Image copyright PA Image caption Donald Martin was a spectator at the Jim Clark Rally in the Borders in 2014

A witness at the inquiry into the deaths of three spectators at the Jim Clark Rally in the Borders has broken down in tears while giving evidence.

Donald Martin described how friend Iain Provan was on the wrong side of safety tape just before he was killed.

He told the hearing he was a motorsport fan and through this he had known all three people who died in May 2014.

A fatal accident inquiry is being held into the deaths of Mr Provan, Elizabeth Allan and Len Stern.

Mr Martin told the hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court how he and his friends had ended up standing together quite by chance at a stage of the rally at Swinton near Coldstream.

He said they had been standing on the opposite side of the road to where a car had gone off into a field earlier that morning.

He said he felt safer on that side and there was red safety tape marking an area for spectators.

Image caption Elizabeth Allan, Len Stern and Iain Provan died at the Jim Clark Rally in 2014

The inquiry was shown video of a car losing control coming over a humpback bridge just before the accident, the friends could be seen recoiling from the car as it sped on.

Mr Martin said he knew something was wrong when another car came over the bridge and he started to run.

He suffered broken ribs and injuries to his pelvis and lungs in the accident.

He said that as he lay getting first aid at the scene he could hear someone getting CPR nearby.

Earlier in his evidence Mr Martin had said that he did not think it was possible to safely cover the whole of the track in a rally - it would be impossible to have marshals covering every mile.

Mr Martin said he had not been to a rally since - he said he was still a passionate fan but he could not put his wife through what had happened again.

The hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, which is also examining the death of Joy Robson at the Snowman Rally at Drumnadrochit near Inverness in 2013, continues.