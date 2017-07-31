In pictures: Langholm Common Riding

From the section

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption Langholm is one of a number of towns in southern Scotland to hold a common riding

Langholm was the latest south of Scotland town to stage its annual summer celebrations on Friday.

Horses and riders took part in the common riding around the boundaries of the Dumfries and Galloway town.

Cornet Stuart Murray was assisted by his right and left-hand men Simon Tweddle and Jamie Fletcher throughout proceedings.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The event sees riders on horseback check the boundaries of the town

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption Cornet Stuart Murray led proceedings in the town known as the Muckle Toon

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The fair crying is one traditional part of Langholm's celebrations

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The Langholm event has taken place on the last Friday in July since 1759

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption Huge crowds always turn out to see the horseback procession

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption A salted herring nailed to a barley bannock is one of the symbols used during the parade

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption This year's event was graced by good weather throughout the day

All pictures by Dougie Johnston.