A74 (M) lorry crash victim named by police

A man who died following a crash involving a car and a lorry in Dumfries and Galloway has been named by police.

Robert Sharp, 50, from Maryhill in Glasgow, died in hospital following the accident which happened on the A74 (M) near Eaglesfield just after 16:00 on Wednesday.

Mr Sharp, a passenger in the car, was airlifted to hospital in Glasgow but later died from his injuries.

The 39-year-old driver, from Callander, was taken to hospital in Carlisle.

The collision involved a grey Peugeot 307 and a white Scania articulated lorry.

The 59-year-old lorry driver, from Reading, Berkshire, was uninjured.

Sgt Leigh McCulloch, from Police Scotland, said: "We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either the grey-coloured Peugeot 307 car or the white-coloured Scania lorry as they headed south prior to the crash."