Woman's body found in River Nith in Dumfries identified

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Emergency services were called to the River Nith in the town at about 14:00 on Tuesday.

The body of a woman pulled from the River Nith in Dumfries has been identified as 60-year-old Susan McClelland from Southerness.

Ms McClelland's body was recovered on Tuesday 25 July at around 14:00.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.