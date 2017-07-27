Man dies after car and lorry crash on A74(M)

A 50-year-old man has died after a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A74(M) in Dumfriesshire.

The victim, from Glasgow, was a passenger in the car which ended up on the embankment near junction 20, Eaglesfield, at 16:00 on Wednesday.

He was cut from the wreckage and airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man from Callander, is being treated at Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.

The lorry driver was unhurt in the incident.

Emergency services spent two hours freeing the 50-year-old from the car before a helicopter landed on the road to airlift him to hospital.

Police are investigating the collision and asking for anyone with any information to come forward.