Warrant issued for 20-year-old Innerleithen armed thief
- 26 July 2017
- From the section South Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A warrant has been issued for a man who carried out an armed robbery at a store in Innerleithen after he failed turn up to court.
Marques Monroe, 20, pleaded guilty to assaulting an employee by brandishing a knife at her at the Caddon Court store on 14 May 2016.
Monroe, who gave his parents' address in Nottingham, stole alcohol and attempted to steal cigarettes.
He was due to be sentenced at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.