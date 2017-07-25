Stranraer guesthouse operator has sex abuse sentence cut

A Stranraer guesthouse operator who abused two young boys when he was a teenager has had his jail term reduced.

John Fry, 49, of Cairnryan, near Stranraer, had admitted five sex crimes - two counts of indecent assault and three of indecency with a child.

He was jailed for eight years at Cardiff Crown Court on 30 January.

But his lawyer argued at the Appeal Court in London the sentence was too tough. Judges cut the sentence to five-and-a-half years.

The court heard that Fry made two young boys - aged 10 and eight - perform sex acts on him when he was a teenager, but had settled down since then and led a "quiet life".

Appeal Court judge Ms Justice Russell said he had no other convictions and for the last 12 years had run a "well-regarded" guesthouse with his partner in Dumfries and Galloway.

But his crimes had had a "profound and long-lasting" impact on the victims, the judge added.

David Elias, for Fry, argued that his overall punishment was far too tough and should be cut.

Ms Justice Russell, sitting with Lord Justice Treacy and Judge Johanna Cutts QC, agreed.