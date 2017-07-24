Ken Bridge crash near New Galloway forces road closure
24 July 2017
South Scotland
A major road has been closed in south-west Scotland after a bridge was damaged in a crash.
The A712 near New Galloway has been closed at Ken Bridge. Diversions have been put in place.
The structure was damaged after being struck by a tractor and trailer loaded with slurry.
It has been reported that precautions are being taken to prevent a leak of slurry into the River Ken.